Pi 4 Bluetooth controller range issue
Hi,
I got another issue with my new Pi 4 & NesPi 4 Case & Recalbox 8.0.2 setup:
Today I've paired all of my Bluetooth controllers:
- Sony DualShock 4 (v2)
- 8Bitdo N30 Pro (v1)
- 8Bitdo SF30 Pro
Now the problem is that first 2 have only a range of about 1,5 meters, maximum!!
The 3rd one (SF30 Pro) offers a normal range, it works without issues in the whole room.
With my Pi 3 B+ & SuperPi Case & Recalbox 7.2.2 setup, I didn't have this issue with this same set of controllers.
Further, I have completely reinstalled Recalbox 8.0.2 and also tried both bluetooth drivers. I'm out of ideas why this happens. Are there any known issues with RB 8.0.2 / Pi 4 regarding that?
Thanks for your help!
Found some hint that USB 3 can cause issues and plugged SSD into USB 2 Port. It made things better but it's still not like it used to be with Pi 3. It's so annoying when a new piece of hardware only makes troubles