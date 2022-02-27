Hi,

I got another issue with my new Pi 4 & NesPi 4 Case & Recalbox 8.0.2 setup:

Today I've paired all of my Bluetooth controllers:

Sony DualShock 4 (v2)

8Bitdo N30 Pro (v1)

8Bitdo SF30 Pro

Now the problem is that first 2 have only a range of about 1,5 meters, maximum!!

The 3rd one (SF30 Pro) offers a normal range, it works without issues in the whole room.

With my Pi 3 B+ & SuperPi Case & Recalbox 7.2.2 setup, I didn't have this issue with this same set of controllers.

Further, I have completely reinstalled Recalbox 8.0.2 and also tried both bluetooth drivers. I'm out of ideas why this happens. Are there any known issues with RB 8.0.2 / Pi 4 regarding that?

Thanks for your help!