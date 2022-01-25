Hi,

I try to DIY my first arcade console.

I have already installed RecalBox 8.0 Electron.

I purchase 2 zero delay usb controllers with joystick and buttons from here:

The encoder is the same as here (I just put it cause the first link is from a Greek store)

I cannot configure it with the RecalBox. When I try to configure the controller I cannot skip the buttons I don't use.

I have the joystick and 6+2 buttons so I have to skip the up+down+left+right and configure the joystick up and left.

I try to hold a button for skip (as the instructions) but when I push it (and hold it) it doesn't skip it but just add it.

Is there anyone who used this encoder with RecalBox so can give me tips of how can I make it work.

Thank you in advance!

Best Regards

XlapatsaS