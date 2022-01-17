Adding new systems in Recalbox 8
I'm running Recalbox 8 on GPi Case 2 and trying to add couple of new systems, MSU-MD and SNES MSU1. I have this inside /recalbox/share/system/.emulationstation/systemlist.xml (I also tried naming this es_systems.cfg)
<system name="msu-md" fullname="Sega Genesis MSU" platforms="msu-md"> <descriptor path="%ROOT%/msu-md" theme="megadrive" extensions=".md .smd .68k .bin .mdx .gen .7z .zip" icon="$F26b"/> <scraper screenscraper="1"/> <properties type="console" pad="mandatory" keyboard="no" mouse="no" lightgun="recommended" releasedate="1988-10" retroachievements="1"/> <emulatorList> <emulator name="libretro"> <core name="genesisplusgx" priority="2" extensions=".68k .mdx .bin .gen .md .smd .zip .7z" netplay="1" compatibility="high" speed="high"/> </emulator> </emulatorList> </system> <system name="snes-msu" fullname="Super NES MSU-1" platforms="snes"> <descriptor path="%ROOT%/snes-msu" theme="snes" extensions=".sfc .fig .dx2 .smc .bs .gd7 .bsx .7z .zip .gd3 .swc .st" icon="$F25e"/> <scraper screenscraper="4"/> <properties type="console" pad="mandatory" keyboard="no" mouse="optional" lightgun="optional" releasedate="1990-11" retroachievements="1"/> <emulatorList> <emulator name="libretro"> <core name="snes9x" priority="2" extensions=".smc .sfc .swc .fig .bs .st .7z .zip" netplay="1" compatibility="high" speed="high"/> </emulator> </emulatorList> </system>
They do not appear in EmulationStation. I copied from share_init from snes and megadrive but removed the uuid. Is it something wrong with the xml file?
@ridsama UUID is mandatory. All fields are mandatory
Zing
@bkg2k But how do you generate the UUID? Or it can be anything (that's not used)?
Zing
But how do you generate the UUID?
Please read carefully the tutorial I quoted, it mentions:
https://wiki.recalbox.com/en/advanced-usage/systems-display#add-a-custom-system
"So, to create a new system, the easiest way is to start from an existing system (and corresponding to the roms you want to include) and to modify only what is strictly necessary"
@zing Thanks for the link, I did go through this but this didn't mention UUID at all, in fact it says only modify 3 of the fields:
So, to create a new system, the easiest way is to start from an existing system (and corresponding to the roms you want to include) and to modify only what is strictly necessary:
"fullname" : Allows to give the name of the new system.
"path" : Allows to indicate the directory containing the roms of the new system.
"theme" : Allows you to indicate which theme to use. It is necessary, beforehand, to create this new theme (logo, background, ...)
Especially this part All the other entries must not be modified. But I do have to change the UUID, in my case I just increased the Hex by 1 and that allowed it to show up in the system lists.