Hi all!

I recently upgraded to a Pi4 and invested in a Mayflash Dolphin Bar to finally play lightgun shooter! This has been a dream of mine for a long time. Shooting with the Wiimote works as it should, but is boring without a "gun case". So I bought a Speedlink Mr. Smith . It has a Nunchuk integrated, I thought that would be pretty handy. But it isn't...

When I insert the Wiimote the Trigger stops working and I can't shoot with it anymore. Now I have to shoot by pressing the "A" Button on the Wiimote or by pressing the bottom of the pistol grip (I think this is the "Z" Button)

I searched in the Recalbox documentation and found out that the "A" and "B" buttons on the Wiimote get reversed if a Nunchuk is connected which explains my problem. Why does this happen?

I tried to remap the buttons in the Retroarch menu (Settings -> Input-> Port 1 Controls) but even after saving, it doesn't work.

Is there any way to remap the buttons and make the Wiimote act "normal" again? It's a shame that I can't use this cool controller