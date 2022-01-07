Hello,

I got a Argon One Case yesterday and tried the whole day to get the fan working.

(Recalbox 8.0, Argon One V2, Raspberry 4B 2GB, Windows 10, Putty 0.76)

I searched the internet and the search funtion here and i found the page:

https://www.argon40.com/learn/index.php/2020/03/10/argon-one-installation-guide-for-recalbox/

I tried to install it.

But the fan doesn't move at all (for 1 sec when i start the pi).

I also tried to set the fan to "always on" to see if the script is working - nothing.

I uninstalled and installed the script by using Putty several times but it doesn't work.

Does anybody have the answer for my problem? (I tried it on Wifi and direct cable connection)

Thanks a lot in advance.