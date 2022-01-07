Recalbox 8, Pi 4B, Argon One
-
Hello,
I got a Argon One Case yesterday and tried the whole day to get the fan working.
(Recalbox 8.0, Argon One V2, Raspberry 4B 2GB, Windows 10, Putty 0.76)
I searched the internet and the search funtion here and i found the page:
https://www.argon40.com/learn/index.php/2020/03/10/argon-one-installation-guide-for-recalbox/
I tried to install it.
But the fan doesn't move at all (for 1 sec when i start the pi).
I also tried to set the fan to "always on" to see if the script is working - nothing.
I uninstalled and installed the script by using Putty several times but it doesn't work.
Does anybody have the answer for my problem? (I tried it on Wifi and direct cable connection)
Thanks a lot in advance.
-
syntaxeror last edited by
-
@syntaxeror Thanks a lot.
I can't really read french. But with translater it will work i hope!
Thanks i try it later.
-
Diebstahl last edited by Diebstahl
Unfortunatly it doesn't work that way for me.
Same result as before. I tried again to set the fan to "always on".
It doesn't start.
I also tried to set Recalbox back to factory settings.
Same result.
That's the Recallbox support script if needed
https://transfer.sh/NJtE6R/recalbox-support-482b6b7a-86d1-e0c3-4d5d-2ff13644c7db.tar.gz
-
Zing Global moderator Translator
I can't really read french.
Translated version:
For Argon One case owners, the script to be installed so far no longer works on version 8 for technical reasons. However, I was able to modify it and make it work.
To install it, download the script, unzip the archive, copy and paste it in your Recalbox in the same directory as the recalbox.conf file and run this command via SSH:
bash argonone-setup-recalbox.sh
Note: if you use fan management now integrated in this version, the script will not work mainly to shut down the case.
-
@zing Thanks I unzipped it and did all this with Google translate. That fan isn't working as before.