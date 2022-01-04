RecalBox - XBOX360 pad - problem
-
MPP last edited by MPP
RecalBox is totally useless when you have Xbox360 pad (USB receiver).
Its pity. I've found same info from 2018 year and it's look like nobody resolved problem.
Xbox360 pad is one of the best pad and working perfect on PC, Lakka, Retropie, Batocera but NOT in Recalbox.
After some time pad is going to sleep (disconected - it's normal) recalbox user can't do anything in system after turn on the pad. Recalbox do not respond. Wireless keyboard is working and reset system can help.
Anyone know how to resolve problem or is there any plans to repair ?
-
@mpp Sorry, but a 2018 piece of information cannot be used as a reflection of an entire system that has evolved a lot and been drastically altered, you are sounding rude, and that won't help you, so please be kinder.
Most users with joystick issues resolve this type of issue by resetting to factory settings, available through the advanced settings menu. This does not delete any personal files (no ROM/BIOS/save/etc is deleted), but custom settings are reset.
If you do this and the problem persists, please check which of the problems in the following list matches yours the most, and comment on it:
https://gitlab.com/recalbox/recalbox/-/issues?scope=all&state=opened&search=xbox+360
-
charger Banned last edited by charger
@mpp Same problem for me with EVERY controller and recalbox 8: no answer. Once disconnected, need to reload rpi4
-
Same problem for me with EVERY controller and recalbox 8: no answer. Once disconnected, need to reload rpi4
It is not related, and you know that your issue is already being worked on, so please be patient.
-
MPP last edited by MPP
Hi.
Sorry for late reply.
I'm not rude, but I'm very disappointed and my frustration is growing a bit.
I tested RecalBox on a raspberry pi 3B +, Pi4 on two different SD cards and two XBOX360 gamepads (usb receiver) - the problem still persists.
I like RecalBox but this problem as I said before makes it useless ... for me...
I'm not the only one who has a problem.
We have to wait....
-
charger Banned last edited by charger
This post is deleted!
-
I'm not rude, but I'm very disappointed and my frustration is growing a bit.
I understand your frustration, but please understand the technical difficulty for some issues.
I'm not the only one who has a problem.
Yes, we know that and our team of developers is working on it already.
We have to wait....
The forum is an environment where users try to help each other and check if the BUG really exists (as it is often just a misconfiguration), after this is proven, the ideal is for the user to open an issue in gitlab, which is a tool most used by developers:
please check which of the problems in the following list matches yours the most, and comment on it:
https://gitlab.com/recalbox/recalbox/-/issues?scope=all&state=opened&search=xbox+360