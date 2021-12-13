Bluetooth disable ertm not working
rebok232 last edited by
I have xbox one and series x controller and i want connect this controllers wirlessly using bluetooth on raspberry pi 3 b+ I'm trying change disable ertm to Y but always after reboot i have N
Those controllers are not compatibles yet, it needs xpadneo which is not included yet.
charger last edited by
Just to ask, but is there a bluetooth gamepad on the face of the earth that always reconnects if it comes out of the power saving state? Because apparently you always have to physically turn the RPI4 back on otherwise it won't reconnect anymore ...
davidb2111 Staff
I've got an 8bitdo SN30, PS3 and PS4 that work flawlessly. Microsoft gamepad support is more or less stable...
Even Nintendo Switch joycons connect back without issue.
charger last edited by
I have sf30pro + (fw updated), rpi4 and recalbox 8 stable.
Everytime sf30 goes into power saving, is impossibile to reconnect again without restart rpi4.
I don’t understand how is it possibile that you haven’t any issue…is sf30pro different from sn30?