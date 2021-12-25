Hi, I've tried using Recalbox 8.0 on a Raspberry Pi 400 and and an RGB-Pi cable to my CRT. The system works fine without an external hard drive and displays fine on my CRT. I then went to the options to point the external storage to my hard drive where I have a huge collection of Roms. The folder structure seems correct with a Recalbox folder on the root and the other folders inside (bios, roms, system, etc...). When I reboot the hard drive light flashes for a good 15 minutes like it's loading roms or something but the screen is always black during the whole time and there is no activity whatsoever on the screen after turning on the Raspberry Pi with the external hard drive connected. After the hard drive activity stops, there is still nothing on the screen and I have to remove the power cable to turn the unit off. If I unplug the hard drive it boots fine (without my roms of course).

I don't know what's going on as the hard drive works perfectly fine with Batocera and boot times are fast. I'm really interested in Recalbox because I wan't my Raspberry Pi 400 to work with my CRT but I can't figure out why it won't boot when my hard drive is connected.