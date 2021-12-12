Muppen64plus glide64mk2 - no video on RbPi4 (recalbox 8)
Hardware: Pi 4 - 4gb
Power supply: 5V 3A Power Supply
Recalbox 8
Built From: Pre made from website pi4 image
USB: logitech keyboard
Controller: saitek x-box 360 controller
VideoOut: crt-tv via composite !
Next question about 8 version - No video in any games ( only audio) in default emulator Muppen64plus glide64mk2.
Is only me has this issue? Maybe because i've use composite?
Other emulators\cores work normal ( i mean shows picture) and they can always be used. But then why Muppen64plus glide64mk2 is chosen as default?