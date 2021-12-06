Hi. as you can see on the attached image, when i play console games (snes or megadrive) on recalbox 8 , are visible black borders on the top and bottom.

On ES menu i have tried to modify aspect ratio from auto to 4:3 but noting changed.

Neogeo games looks fine, and also mame.

I'm using recalbox 8 + pi2scart + pi4 + an old crt

Thanks for your suggestions