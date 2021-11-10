Recalbox 7.2.2 with Kodi v18.9 - video playback issues
Anders Northbane
Hi,
first of all, big thank you for the Recalbox v7.x version, it surely is an emulator dream come true in so many aspects.
However, there is still an issue with the included version of Kodi, you forgot to build it with virtual filesystem support, aka VFS so content in .rar format isn't possible to either scan nor play. Can you please update that in the coming version of Recalbox, or give me a hand so I can do it myself. This issue was reported before. Some material is just rar:ed, not for compression but for releasing.
Using x64 version of Recalbox 7.2.2.
If not possible to include this in your own version, can you please give me a tutorial on how to build/compile my own Recalbox so I can include that by myself? Would be very appreciated.
Thank you in advance!
(was posted in general before, but this category I guess is better suited)
Zing
If not possible to include this in your own version, can you please give me a tutorial on how to build/compile my own Recalbox so I can include that by myself? Would be very appreciated.
Recalbox does not allow an ordinary user to install anything, this goes against the idea of the project.
But, as you are interested, as Recalbox has open source code, you can try to do this yourself, in the repository there are instructions for this:
https://gitlab.com/recalbox/recalbox
Please understand that the forum does not provide this kind of support, the forum is meant to support regular users with problems with Recalbox (and I wouldn't even be able to support it, I'm not a developer, and the developer team is small) .