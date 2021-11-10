hi,

i'm using a GPi Case with a Raspberry Pi Zero 2 with recalbox-rpizero2legacy.img.

First boot everything was perfect. With the SD card connected to a windows pc i can open the recalbox partition and another partition with roms and saves.

I made the mistake and shut off the system directly with the power button severeal times instead of using the shutdown option. So my sd card get corrupted. So i'Ve better use the shutdown option everytime and power off the system after the screen goes completely black?

After that i've installed Recalbox several times on a freshly formated SD card. But after the installation proces in the GPi Case i don't see the partition under windows with the roms and saves? What happened?

Thanks