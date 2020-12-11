File transfer roms directly to microsd card. It works.

(Didn't see any mention of this, so making a post)

Used Raspberry pi Imager v1.4 to make Recalbox 7.1.1-Reloaded (Pi 4/pi 400) (released: 29.11.2020) version to microsd card

Put it in the Raspberry pi 4 b 8gb to let it configure it

Pop the microsd into my windows 10 laptop

Go to disk management

See the "share" portion in the microsd drive

Right click it, and select "change drive letter and paths..."

Press "Add..."

"Assign the following drive letter:" should be selected automatically. Then press "ok".

Then you should have a "share" drive, where you can add roms & stuff (tried 2 PS1 games and they worked).

If this works for everybody, maybe add this info to the manual so people would have an easier time : )

(2 pictures to show, how to make it and how it looks after it)





