File transfer roms directly to microsd card. It works.
-
Redsm0ke last edited by Redsm0ke
(Didn't see any mention of this, so making a post)
- Used Raspberry pi Imager v1.4 to make Recalbox 7.1.1-Reloaded (Pi 4/pi 400) (released: 29.11.2020) version to microsd card
- Put it in the Raspberry pi 4 b 8gb to let it configure it
- Pop the microsd into my windows 10 laptop
- Go to disk management
- See the "share" portion in the microsd drive
- Right click it, and select "change drive letter and paths..."
- Press "Add..."
- "Assign the following drive letter:" should be selected automatically. Then press "ok".
Then you should have a "share" drive, where you can add roms & stuff (tried 2 PS1 games and they worked).
If this works for everybody, maybe add this info to the manual so people would have an easier time : )
(2 pictures to show, how to make it and how it looks after it)
p.s I made the same post in "Home / International / Troubleshooting / Recalbox General". If there's somebody who could delete that post, would appreciate it (I can't, for some reason).