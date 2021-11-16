Here we are, almost: the Recalbox team is proud to present, in Beta version, the new version of Recalbox:

What's new?

Several months of work separate us from the version 7.2.2, and there is a huge amount of new features.

Not only has Recalbox taken a leap forward, but also has the whole eco-system around it:

Enjoy the new website!

Keep up to date with the new blog posts

Learn how to get the most out of your Recalbox in the new Video tutorials (still under construction)

(still under construction) Read our new knowledge database and contribute to the new open Wiki

Do not hesitate to give us your feedback about all those new web resources!

With native support for Raspberry Pi to Scart/Vga adaptors along with Recalbox's new CRT configurations, playing your favourite games on Televisions & Monitors becomes a reality. Plug your adaptor, switch on your TV and enjoy the same image quality as on the original hardware.

Regarding new boards, in addition to the Raspberry Pi Zero 2 support, the PiBoy DMG is now automatically detected: Just flash the SD and Recalbox configures everything.

PC owners can now enjoy Playstation 2 games. We're providing you with the very latest version of the PCSX2 emulator, with full support of CHD and a global compatibility of more than 98%, thanks to the hard work of PCSX2's developers.

Raspberry Pi4 owners are about to discover most of the treasures of the Saturn console. Not all games will run and not all games will run smoothly, but the auto-frameskip of Yabasanshiro is smart enough to let you enjoy games without slowdown. The emulator has support for CHD disk format, but it is not recommended as it may fail in several games. (wiki)

Atari fans will be pleased to know that not only have we added the Hatari standalone emulator (which has more options than the core), but also both emulators have a new & very easy model and bios management for ST, STE, MegaST/MegaSTE, TT and Falcon series. (wiki)

With Amiberry upgrading to 4.1.5, and the new awesome Uae4ARM core, playing Amiga games as well as CD32 and CDTV games has never been so easy (wiki)

Old Computers are still the Kings and several old computers have been added and we did our best to make them usable by everyone, adding our own options and extensions in emulators themselves.

We're also proud to offer you in exclusivity, the Recalbox port of BeBeem, a BBC Micro series emulator which was very popular machine in the United Kingdom! Due to lack of time, the sound is not ported yet. But it will very soon.

Installing a beta: what does it mean?

Taking advantage of the latest news in advance requires a little contribution from you: we count on you to report any problems you may encounter.

Please report any issue here in the most accurate way and give us all necessary information:

Your board (PC, Rpi4, OGA, ...)

Connected controllers

Any extra hardware (USB Hub, HardDrive, special Screens, ...)

GPU information (for PC versions)

Tell us what you did, what we can do to reproduce the issue, and anything that can can help us to investigate and track down the issue. We count on you!

Installation

To install Recalbox 8.0-Electron Beta 1, you can choose between:

go to the Download section of the website and download the image corresponding to your board

edit your recalbox.conf file and modify the updates.type key: updates.type=beta

Then reboot and wait for the new version notification

Key features :

Add CRT Televisions and CRT Monitors support (wiki)

Add Playstation 2 system on PC, emulated using the pcsx2 standalone emulator and the libretro-pcsx2 core (wiki)

Add Saturn system on Raspberry Pi4, using libretro core Yabasanshiro (wiki)

Add support for new Raspberry Pi Zero 2 board

Add a new Playstation standalone emulator: Duckstation(wiki)

Add Recalbox default overlays for all systems (wiki)

Keep in mind that some problems will be corrected before the final version, others will not, due to time constraints.

The complete list of new features:

New systems:

Add a new Atari standalone emulator: Hatari (Atari ST/STE/TT/Falcon) (wiki)

Add a new ColecoVision libretro core: Gearcoleco (wiki)

Add BBC Micro system with Beebem emulator (wiki)

Add TI-99/4A system, emulated using the ti99sim standalone emulator (wiki)

Add Dragon 32/64 system and TRS-80 Color Computer, emulated using the XRoar standalone emulator (wiki)

Add LowRes NX virtual console (wiki)

New cores:

Add widescreen support on Megadrive, using genesisplusgxwide the genesis/megadrive widescreen core! (wiki)

Add Channel F system, emulated with libretro fbneo (wiki)

Add an Amiga core optimized for ARM boards (RPi, odroids): libretro uae4arm core (wiki)

Add Atari stella2014 core on RPI1/Zero and RPI2 as it is more performant than stella (wiki)

Add libretro Gong (Pong)

Hardware:

Add PiBoy DMG support

Add controlling of various RPI fan controllers

Enhancements:

Add CHD support for Mega CD Games with Picodrive core (wiki)

Add gamelink support for gameboy (two players)

Add Xbox One wireless dongles support (xow userspace driver daemon from Medusalix)

Improve ergonomy in gamelists when "quick system select" is enabled

Add new Netplay's MITM servers: Montreal & SaoPaulo

Bump libretro MGBA (Gameboy Advance core)

Bump Libretro PX68K (Sharp x68000)

Bump Oricutron to latest version

Bump SimCoupé to v1.2.5

Bump Libretro Beetle PSX

Bump Libretro MAME2003 Plus

Bump Libretro-MAME2003 to include latest fixes

Bump Libretro VICE to include new options and latest fixes

Bump Amiberry to v4.1.5. Add CDTV support

Bump Retroarch to v1.9.8

Bump Hypseus to version 2.4.18 (DirtBagXon) to support Singe

Bump Fbneo v1.0.0.03

Bump Sharp X68000 core (px68k)

Bump Flycast

Bump ScummVM to 2.4.0

Improve responsiveness & eegonomy of Netplay window

Bump Kronos libretro core

Bump Mame 0.235

Bump pcsx_rearmed on Raspberry PI Zero and 1

Fixes:

Fix performance issues on RPi 1 and RPi Zero

Fix controllers behavior in WII & GC systems (dolphin)

Fix message "failed to set last used disc" for core libretro px68k

Fix laggy video playback on Odroid XU4 OGST

Fix message "failed to extract content from compressed" for core libretro xrick

Fix loads of bugs on pcsx_rearmed on Raspberry PI 0 and 1

Fix static WIFI IP configuration not working

Games:

Added Demons of Asteborg demo for Megadrive

Known issues

No sound in Beebem (BBC Micro emulator)

Controller issues in PCSX2 with Hat DPADs

Unconfigured pads & false popup in Kodi

nVidia drivers need to be manually installed on some dual-GPU systems

Hyperion is no longer available

Compatibility issues with libretro-UAE (you can still play with core options to improve compatibility)

Non working screenshots on Raspberry Pi3

Solarus games run once, and then fail to load assets. Reboot or relaunch ES to wokraround the issue for now.

Final words

As the Recalbox documentation has also been revamped, finding the tutorials and info you're looking for has never been easier: https://wiki.recalbox.com

Have a good retro-game !