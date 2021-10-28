Hide consoles?
wsamh
I want to hide some of the console in emulationstation. When I go to the rom folders, there are no roms to remove. just the default txt files.
Zing Global moderator Translator
wsamh
@zing I don't want to hide all of them. only some of the consoles.
RustyMG
RustyMG
@wsamh Im not following......
Im doing some Mame testing just now.
Mame is the only game system showing in my setup.
No games in a system folder means the system doesnt show.
But, Recalbox will create a folder for each on your storage device.
So, do you not want systems showing on screen when Recalbox boors up, or, you dont want empty folders created on your storage device?
Oh, you HAVE ticked the "hide pre installed games" option? (cant remember exact title or location).
recalboxfan1
@wsamh said in Hide consoles?:
there are no roms to remove. just the default txt files.
Even if there are no actual ROM files, the presence of
gamelist.xmlis enough for Recalbox to show games in the list. Try deleting that file if you haven’t and restart EmulationStation and/or the whole system.
If you meant the readme txt files, those don’t matter. If this doesn’t work, it’s also possible to overload
es_systems.cfgand comment out a particular console’s code block.
@wsamh There is some hidden key to ignore some systems.
Just add:
<system>.ignore=1
at the end of your recalbox.conf, reboot and that's all.
<system>being the short system's name. For example:
snes.ignore=1
c64.ignore=1
Short names are pretty easy to guess, but the full list of short names is available in the file
/recalbox/share_init/system/.emulationstation/systemlist.xmlin
name="..."attributes of
systemnodes.
