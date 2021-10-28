@wsamh Im not following......

Im doing some Mame testing just now.

Mame is the only game system showing in my setup.

No games in a system folder means the system doesnt show.

But, Recalbox will create a folder for each on your storage device.

So, do you not want systems showing on screen when Recalbox boors up, or, you dont want empty folders created on your storage device?

Oh, you HAVE ticked the "hide pre installed games" option? (cant remember exact title or location).