Hello,

This is my second question that I need help with. I have a SNES MSU1 game that I need to run in Recalbox. Normal snes games works great, but the MSU1 game will not load.

I was into thinking that it might be the core that I selected. I was using the Snesx9 on all of my snes games.

Do you guys happen to have a Snes MSU1 game to run in recalbox?

Edit: I need to let you guys know that it works with Retroarch running under Windows10 with core Snesx9.