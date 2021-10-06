ScummVM controls in GPI Case for Recalbox 7.2.2
fleafunk last edited by Zing
I managed to make it work in recalbox 6.1, but I can't in recalbox 7.2.2, does anyone know how to use the mouse cursor with the GPi Case D-Pad in recalbox 7.2.2?
Zing Global moderator Translator
@fleafunk I don't have GPi Case and I can't test it, from what I've researched, other users have also claimed this problem, but by checking the changelog, the emulator will be updated in the next version:
I think it's worth waiting for the next version to be released, there's no scheduled release date yet, but it shouldn't take long.
fleafunk last edited by
@zing said in ScummVM controls in GPI Case for Recalbox 7.2.2:
Bump core standalone scummvm v2.4.0 (#1884)
all right, I will wait. thanks a lot \o/