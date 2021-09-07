Hi, experimenting right now with different emulators to see which one I feel more comfortable with. Finished looking at RetroPie so now I'm trying Recalbox. The issue I'm having is I am not able to copy roms from my PC to the roms folder over my Network Share. After installing Recalbox, I enabled WIFI and I'm connected to the internet. On my PC, I am able to access Recalbox over the network. But when I try and copy some roms from my PC over to the MAME roms folder I get the message "An unexpected error is keeping you from copying the folder". The roms are not large. They are about 1MB in size. Originally, I thought the destination roms folder was write-protected but I was able to copy a JPG file over there. The roms are in ZIP format so that should be OK. I did not have any issue copying roms over with RetroPie so I'm probably missing a setting or missing doing something in Recalbox. Any help would be greatly appreciated. Here are some details below. Thanks.

Board model: Raspberry Pi 4 model B 4GB

Recalbox version: 7.2.2 reloaded

Hardware: Windows PC 10, Samsung EVO Plus 64gb SD card, Generic power supply meeting minimum requirements.