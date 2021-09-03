Recalbox 7.2.2 PSP Cheats won't get loaded
Lempo
Re: ppsspp cheat
Hi, i tried what was said in this topic i linked on top, but ppsspp won't import the cheats?
i put the file in \recalbox\share\system\configs\ppsspp\PSP\Cheats\cheat.db but i can't import the cheats.
Under retropie this works without problems... Where am I missing something?
Zing Global moderator Translator
@lempo I believe the correct path is:
\\RECALBOX\share\saves\psp\ppsspp\PSP\Cheats\cheat.db
I think the path has changed between the latest versions of Recalbox, I saw a similar issue with LEONA's DLC in Metal Slug xx:
But from what I've seen, for some reason they don't work in all games:
I tested the 99 lives cheat on Metal Slug xx and it worked, but I couldn't get it to work on Jetpack Joyride for example (I don't even know if there are cheats for this game).