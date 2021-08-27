Hi,

I had a 8BitDo SF30 Pro running on my Recalbox for quite some time now. Today I bought a 8BitDo SN30 Pro and wanted to connect both controllers at the same time. Well, that did not work. The only thing, that happened is, that suddenly my Recalbox stopped recognizing both of those two controllers at all. They do not work via BT nor via USB. When I connect them via USB, the controllers tell me, that they are connected, but Recalbox does not. Any ideas what happened?

I also tried a factory reset. Nothing.

Kind regards!