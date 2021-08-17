Hi. I'm unable to start PSX light gun games when Dolphin bar is connected in mode 2. It returns to game list.

Only occurs with lightgun games, the rest of PSX games work well. Also when Dolphin bar is unplug, the light gun games load and work well (but with joystick).

I'm on RP4 8GB with 7.2.2-Reloaded.

Tried to restore Factory Settings, still not working.

Tried with RP4 4GB, not working.

Tried games .BIN and .ISO, not working both.

Other modes in dolphin bar dont work.

I don't know what is wrong, please help