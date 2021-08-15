@lxknvlk I'm not sure, but searching quickly on the internet I saw some users reporting that a conversion is not necessary, renaming is enough, I recommend you try it out:

Get your file YOUR_SAVE_NAME.mcd

Identify the EXACT name of your rom ( NAME_OF_YOUR_ROM.XXX )

) Rename the file YOUR_SAVE_NAME.mcd to NAME_OF_YOUR_ROM.srm

to Move your newly renamed file to the recalbox "saves" folder

If that doesn't work, test using MemcardRex and converting your .mcd file to .mcr and then renaming it as I explained above.

The tutorials I found relating to this are in French, but you can use google translator if you want to check it out:

And if you want, apparently you can use your .mcd file as memory card 2:

Please test and give feedback.