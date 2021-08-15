PSX memory card from .mcd (fpse) to recalbox .srm format converter?
lxknvlk last edited by
Hello.
I have memory cards from fpse in .mcd format. And in recalbox for odroid go super i see psx/saves files in format .srm.
How can I convert my .mcd to .srm files?
Zing Global moderator Translator
@lxknvlk I'm not sure, but searching quickly on the internet I saw some users reporting that a conversion is not necessary, renaming is enough, I recommend you try it out:
- Get your file
YOUR_SAVE_NAME.mcd
- Identify the EXACT name of your rom (
NAME_OF_YOUR_ROM.XXX)
- Rename the file
YOUR_SAVE_NAME.mcdto
NAME_OF_YOUR_ROM.srm
- Move your newly renamed file to the recalbox "saves" folder
If that doesn't work, test using MemcardRex and converting your .mcd file to .mcr and then renaming it as I explained above.
The tutorials I found relating to this are in French, but you can use google translator if you want to check it out:
- https://recalbox.gitbook.io/documentation/v/francais/tutoriels/jeux/consoles/playstation-1/convertir-sauvegarde-gme-en-srm
- https://recalbox.gitbook.io/documentation/v/francais/tutoriels/jeux/consoles/playstation-1/utiliser-vos-sauvegarde-mcr-epsxe-dans-retroarch-psx-srm
And if you want, apparently you can use your .mcd file as memory card 2:
- https://recalbox.gitbook.io/documentation/v/francais/tutoriels/jeux/consoles/playstation-1/activation-de-la-carte-memoire-2
Please test and give feedback.
lxknvlk last edited by
Yess! It works! Thank you very much!
Simplified process:
- Take .mcd file (its the whole memory card file from fpse)
- Use MemcardRex and open it. Save As with .mcr format.
- Now name it to the exact rom name with .srm format
And it should work.