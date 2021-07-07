Hi.

I´m using Raspberry Pi4B (4gb ram), and when I want to try different configuration options for Parallel_N64, can´t save changes.

Other emulators let me save without problems, but Parallel_N64 don´t save the changes.

I also tried manually creating configuration file, but when starting Recalbox, it overwrites the options again.

I have tried changing the settings also in the file "retroarch-core-options.cfg", but it is not possible either.

It is impossible to change "parallel-n64-gfxplugin" from "automatic" to other option.

Nintendo 64 does not work well on Pi 4 if the settings cannot be customized (default core Mupen64Plus_Next works worse).

I´m using last versión 7.2.2.