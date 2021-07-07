[Pi4 7.2.2] Parallel_N64 core doesn´t save options on Retroarch
Hi.
I´m using Raspberry Pi4B (4gb ram), and when I want to try different configuration options for Parallel_N64, can´t save changes.
Other emulators let me save without problems, but Parallel_N64 don´t save the changes.
I also tried manually creating configuration file, but when starting Recalbox, it overwrites the options again.
I have tried changing the settings also in the file "retroarch-core-options.cfg", but it is not possible either.
It is impossible to change "parallel-n64-gfxplugin" from "automatic" to other option.
Nintendo 64 does not work well on Pi 4 if the settings cannot be customized (default core Mupen64Plus_Next works worse).
I´m using last versión 7.2.2.
@ark I recommend that you do a reset to factory defaults (Available through advanced settings), you will not lose any personal files, but you will lose all custom settings.
See if this helps:
https://forum.recalbox.com/topic/24280/n64-graphics-ok-on-first-start-only
@zing I've also tried doing that, but after restoring to factory settings it's still the same (I've even tried doing a clean install).
I don't think this only happens to me, I think this error is general to everyone on Raspberry Pi 4.
When I had Raspberry Pi 3B with "Mupen64Plus" Nintendo 64 worked better, but on Raspberry Pi 4 Nintendo 64 has become a nightmare:
- Libretro Mupen64Plus_Next (default core) works bad, with slowdowns.
- Libretro Parallel_N64 has good speed, but you can't fix the graphical errors because you can't customize the options (impossible to save the changes as I said).
- Mupen64Plus Glide64MK2 does not work in any game.
- Mupen64PlusRice does not work in any game.
I hope this can be fixed because I think this error is general for all Raspberry Pi 4 users.
Thanks for your time.
I don't think this only happens to me, I think this error is general to everyone on Raspberry Pi 4.
Sorry, but I don't see reports from other users, so it can't be said that this happens to everyone.
I saw that you have already opened an issue even before posting on the forum, so I recommend that you wait for a response from the issue:
https://gitlab.com/recalbox/recalbox/-/issues/1780
You can also try to check the official disagreement if anyone else has the same issue, and if anyone else does, support your issue:
https://discord.com/invite/NbQFbGM
@zing Okay thanks!
But it would be very rare if it only happened to me, even with clean installation.
I hope I can fix it, it bothers me a lot not being able to play Nintendo 64.
Thanks!