Hi all, I have a big issue with recalbox 7.2.2 and keys configuration with ipac2.

The ipac2 is configurated as keyboard and MAME mapped.

Recalbox is installed on a Intel NUC PC, with 2 HDs.

When the system is running, keyboard is configured as ES config file, and I changed it with no problem.

The issue is when i try to play with retroarch: keyboard doesn't have an hotkey to enter RA settings, so i plug in a Logitech USB Joypad, then i start a game (mame), i enter inside settings, controller, P1 and P2, I remap all the keyboard keys.

I save the current configuration (in recalbox 7.2.2 the cfg file is called retroarchcustom.cfg) and resume the game. everything is fine.

but if i quit the game (and so retroarch), the mapping becomes the default. By SFTP i can see that the file is overwritten by the system.

I try everything i found on forums to have a permanent configuration, but nothing works for me.

I don't want to configure ipac2 as a game controller, because the hardware is inside an old arcade cabinet, with coins and 7 buttons per player and i need the flexibility of a keyboard to make everything working right.

Can you help me please?

Thanks a lot.