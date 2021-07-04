IPAC2 Retroarch keys config doesn't save
alvinicoogh
Hi all, I have a big issue with recalbox 7.2.2 and keys configuration with ipac2.
The ipac2 is configurated as keyboard and MAME mapped.
Recalbox is installed on a Intel NUC PC, with 2 HDs.
When the system is running, keyboard is configured as ES config file, and I changed it with no problem.
The issue is when i try to play with retroarch: keyboard doesn't have an hotkey to enter RA settings, so i plug in a Logitech USB Joypad, then i start a game (mame), i enter inside settings, controller, P1 and P2, I remap all the keyboard keys.
I save the current configuration (in recalbox 7.2.2 the cfg file is called retroarchcustom.cfg) and resume the game. everything is fine.
but if i quit the game (and so retroarch), the mapping becomes the default. By SFTP i can see that the file is overwritten by the system.
I try everything i found on forums to have a permanent configuration, but nothing works for me.
I don't want to configure ipac2 as a game controller, because the hardware is inside an old arcade cabinet, with coins and 7 buttons per player and i need the flexibility of a keyboard to make everything working right.
Can you help me please?
Thanks a lot.
Zing
retroarchcustom.cfg
It's not a problem, it's not that file you should edit.
See if this helps:
- https://recalbox.gitbook.io/documentation/tutorials/controllers/configuring-custom-buttons/how-to-customize-controller-mapping
- https://recalbox.gitbook.io/documentation/tutorials/controllers/configuring-custom-buttons/create-a-custom-configuration-by-emulator
- https://recalbox.gitbook.io/documentation/advanced-user/configuration/configuration-overload
- https://recalbox.gitbook.io/documentation/advanced-user/configuration/configuration-overload/retroarch-overloads
alvinicoogh
@zing thank you very much for your answer.
I tried to overload retroarch inputs by adding a .retroarch.cfg file in the roms directory.
The content is:
input_player1_a = "alt" input_player1_b = "ctrl" input_player1_y = "shift" input_player1_x = "z" input_player1_start = "1" input_player1_select = "5" input_player1_l = "space" input_player1_r = "x" input_player1_left = "left" input_player1_right = "right" input_player1_up = "up" input_player1_down = "down"
I rebooted the system, but nothin is changed. Am I doing something wrong?
I will try the first two options you suggested.
Zing
Am I doing something wrong?
Sorry, but I'm not sure, as I quickly see in this tutorial:
https://recalbox.gitbook.io/documentation/advanced-user/configuration/configuration-overload/retroarch-overloads#remapping-hotkeys
To define the A key you need to fill in the field
input_player1_a_btnand you used the term
input_player1_a(missing the
_btnat the end). Also, I believe there are no spaces and in your example there are spaces, check these details.
Zing
@alvinicoogh Please don't SPAM:
https://forum.recalbox.com/topic/24761/help-with-retroarch-configuration-overload
There is no need for you to pollute the forum with multiple posts on the same subject, I will block this topic, but please don't do that again.