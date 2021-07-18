help with retroarch configuration overload
alvinicoogh last edited by
Hi everybody,
I'm using recalbox 7.2.2 on a x64 pc, with an ipac2 (usb keyboard controller emulator).
I changed the default keys config by using a .retroarch.cfg (overload) in the share/roms directory.
Everything is fine.
But I have problems when i want to overload my overload config for a single game: i put another retroarch config file in the mame directory, i named the cfg as read in the wiki (gamename.zip.retroarch.cfg) and then start the game.
What i want to overload is the keys config, but what happen is a sort of "confusion" on the keys functions. With the new config i want to swap two keys, but the result is that by pressing each of them, the system behave as i'm pressing both of them.
This is the main overload file (.retroarch.cfg):
input_player1_b = "alt" input_player1_a = "ctrl" input_player1_y = "shift" input_player1_x = "z" input_player1_start = "num1" input_player1_select = "num5" input_player1_l = "space" input_player1_r = "x" input_player1_left = "left" input_player1_right = "right" input_player1_up = "up" input_player1_down = "down" input_player2_b = "a" input_player2_a = "s" input_player2_y = "w" input_player2_x = "i" input_player2_start = "num2" input_player2_select = "num6" input_player2_l = "q" input_player2_r = "k" input_player2_left = "d" input_player2_right = "g" input_player2_up = "r" input_player2_down = "f"
and this is the per game overload file (wboy.zip.retroarch.cfg)
input_player1_a = "alt" input_player1_b = "ctrl" input_player1_y = "shift" input_player1_x = "z" input_player1_start = "num1" input_player1_select = "num5" input_player1_l = "space" input_player1_r = "x" input_player1_left = "left" input_player1_right = "right" input_player1_up = "up" input_player1_down = "down" input_player2_a = "a" input_player2_b = "s" input_player2_y = "w" input_player2_x = "i" input_player2_start = "num2" input_player2_select = "num6" input_player2_l = "q" input_player2_r = "k" input_player2_left = "d" input_player2_right = "g" input_player2_up = "r" input_player2_down = "f"
As you can see, I only swap A and B keys.
Anybody can help me?
Zing Global moderator Translator
@alvinicoogh In your original thread (that I blocked https://forum.recalbox.com/topic/24675/ipac2-retroarch-keys-config-doesn-t-save), you weren't getting the overload to work, what do you modified to make it work?
We need as much information as possible to try to help, if you leave a topic in half and come up with another issue directly related does not help.
alvinicoogh last edited by
@zing I'm sorry, I was sure to have written the solution in the previous thread, so I opened another one for a different trouble... But I has written how I had solved it only in discord. Sorry again.
The first problem I had was very simple, it was the sintax! I was writing for select and start "5" and "1", while the correct sentences were "num5" and "num1". Done it, everything was working fine and still it is.
Now I'm trying to do the next step: overload the keyboard inputs for a single game (overload of an overload). I read in the wiki that it's possible, but as I wrote before, after done it, the keys are "confused", it seems that when I press "A" is like I'm pressing A+B (and if I press B, is like B+A).
I wrote the lines of the two files and you can see that I only swapped two keys.
That's the problem I have now.
Do you have any idea about it?
P.S. if you want, I can write the solution of the other topic and tag it as SOLVED (sorry again).
Zing Global moderator Translator
@alvinicoogh I'm not sure what might be going on, and I don't have an ipac2 to test, so I recommend you run some tests in order to rule out the possibilities:
- Is it possible for you to test with a common keyboard, without IPAC2? If yes, test.
- Test with another console besides MAME to check if the incompatibility is MAME specific or not
- Test with another key combination, avoiding ALT, CTRL, SHIFT, etc.: test only with letters or numbers
- Test with player 1 only overload
- Test without folder overload
They are just tests, but their results can lead to the solution.