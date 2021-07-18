Hi everybody,

I'm using recalbox 7.2.2 on a x64 pc, with an ipac2 (usb keyboard controller emulator).

I changed the default keys config by using a .retroarch.cfg (overload) in the share/roms directory.

Everything is fine.

But I have problems when i want to overload my overload config for a single game: i put another retroarch config file in the mame directory, i named the cfg as read in the wiki (gamename.zip.retroarch.cfg) and then start the game.

What i want to overload is the keys config, but what happen is a sort of "confusion" on the keys functions. With the new config i want to swap two keys, but the result is that by pressing each of them, the system behave as i'm pressing both of them.

This is the main overload file (.retroarch.cfg):

input_player1_b = "alt" input_player1_a = "ctrl" input_player1_y = "shift" input_player1_x = "z" input_player1_start = "num1" input_player1_select = "num5" input_player1_l = "space" input_player1_r = "x" input_player1_left = "left" input_player1_right = "right" input_player1_up = "up" input_player1_down = "down" input_player2_b = "a" input_player2_a = "s" input_player2_y = "w" input_player2_x = "i" input_player2_start = "num2" input_player2_select = "num6" input_player2_l = "q" input_player2_r = "k" input_player2_left = "d" input_player2_right = "g" input_player2_up = "r" input_player2_down = "f"

and this is the per game overload file (wboy.zip.retroarch.cfg)

input_player1_a = "alt" input_player1_b = "ctrl" input_player1_y = "shift" input_player1_x = "z" input_player1_start = "num1" input_player1_select = "num5" input_player1_l = "space" input_player1_r = "x" input_player1_left = "left" input_player1_right = "right" input_player1_up = "up" input_player1_down = "down" input_player2_a = "a" input_player2_b = "s" input_player2_y = "w" input_player2_x = "i" input_player2_start = "num2" input_player2_select = "num6" input_player2_l = "q" input_player2_r = "k" input_player2_left = "d" input_player2_right = "g" input_player2_up = "r" input_player2_down = "f"

As you can see, I only swap A and B keys.

Anybody can help me?