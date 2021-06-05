Kodi audio passthrough missing Pi4
Hi, does anybody know what happens with the audio passthrough in kodi. There's no option at all after the change to pulseaudio.
@qeb In the other topic you participated in, several possibilities were mentioned, it doesn't seem that you tested them:
https://forum.recalbox.com/topic/23885/update-to-7-2-no-sound
Yes In 7.2 I reset factory settings as I was told and everything was ok again but with 7.2.1 the problem is that there's no passthrough options in kodi. Its a weird thing.
@qeb See if it's not something related to this:
https://forum.recalbox.com/topic/24423/sound-very-loud-when-returning-to-recalbox-from-kodi
@zing I already read that post 100 times and try every solution posted. No luck at all.
I think it's something related whith the pulseaudio or alsa driver but I can't figure what is it.
@qeb Searching better, apparently there are other users with the same problem:
- https://forum.recalbox.com/topic/24232/7-2-1-mode-passthrough-disparu-kodi
- https://forum.recalbox.com/topic/24255/problèmes-pi4-kodi-en-7-2-1
Apparently, a kodi update might fix the problem:
https://www.raspberrypi.org/forums/viewtopic.php?t=250811
As I mentioned in the other topic I mentioned earlier:
" Kodi will be updated in version 7.3 of Recalbox, but it will take a while for this version to be released:
https://gitlab.com/recalbox/recalbox/-/issues/1735 "
So unfortunately I don't know if there is any solution to this problem.