@neo207 From what I see here, you must have some configuration conflict because you are using some configuration from an old version, it has already been suggested for you to do a factory reset and it doesn't look like you did it.

Sorry, but your problem still seems to be related to this.

Can you test it on another SD card, with a clean installation of the latest version of Recalbox?

When you say in your last post that you updated to 7.2.1, how did you do that?

Open the Emulationstation main menu (by pressing Start), go to the advanced settings, and do the factory reset, you will not lose any personal files, but you will lose all customized settings. It is the easiest way to do it.

Another option is to do what is in this video (enable subtitles):

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=skeULeTu7p8&list=PL2oNQ0AT7fx2ExiSNrfHUzga5GnogI4sh&index=23

If you do not test with a 100% clean version of Recalbox, I cannot guarantee that you are not doing any wrong settings (since there are no other users reporting the same problem).

When we have a singular problem, and we do not know the source, the recommended technique is to start from scratch, changing one configuration at a time and testing each change, it is the most guaranteed way to identify where the problem arises, and , automatically, which configuration generated the problem.

I know that this may not be easy at times, but, as I said, it is the most guaranteed method (and this does not only apply to Recalbox), and, unfortunately, without witnessing the problem it is more difficult to help you.