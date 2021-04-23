Update to 7.2 --> no sound
neo207 last edited by
So here it is, 7.2... It screwed my sound over JACK. I changed from HDMI to JACK in ES and have sound in the menu now. But playing Mame/NeoGeo Games (i haven't tried all systems so far), I have no sound.
But the sound works with GameBoy, for example. Is there a way to change the audio-output within an emulator? i think the sound may be set to hdmi (tv is connected via hdmi, but the sound should be JACK, because this is the set up of my arcade cabinet)
Salva_Davila last edited by
@neo207 Same problem.
neo207 last edited by
@Salva_Davila
Okay, then it could be a bug that concerns more people and we can hope that someone from the team will read this.
qeb last edited by
@neo207 same for me. Rpi4 over hdmi music sounds in recalbox menu but no sound in games.