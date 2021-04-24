Recalbox 7.2 : Odroid GO Advance V1 still stuck at welcome screen
Hi,
In the press release it's said that input for Go Advance V1 has been fixed.
It's unfortunately not the case.
Mine is still stuck at welcome screen.
I have a look on es_input.cfg, I can see it's different from previous recalbox version, but doesn't work, do I have to remove or add some lines ?
Thanks
Hi @bebertii
Did you update from 7.1.1 or did you fresh-install the Odroid?
David
Hi,
It's a fresh install.
By the "welcome screen" you talk about the wizard that explains all buttons?
Oui, c'est exactement ça : j'ai beau appuyer sur tous les boutons, il ne se passe rien
comment ça "merde alors" ?
but you are french ?
J'aurais quelques commandes à vous faire lancer dans un terminal. Vous êtes à l'aise avec cette pratique?
@davidb2111 Pas de problème, dites moi quoi faire !
J'ai initialement posté sur le forum international pour avoir plus de visibilité, mais suite à un post sur twitter j'ai vu que vous parliez français. Ca reste quand même beaucoup plus simple pour moi !