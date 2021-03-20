PPSSPP stopped working

@holmes You don't need to remove the media, you just need to update the gamelists correctly, corrupted gamelists can cause crashes, and you claim that you had a problem with the gamelist after adding a game.

Is that the solution? I can't guarantee, but this is one of the possibilities, I don't know what you changed, I don't believe that adding a game affects the others, so, let's try to discard the possibilities.

Is only the PSP having problems? Are the other systems working correctly?

Are you using the default theme?

Are you running on a 4k TV?

If you delete the new game, do the others work?

Did you check the format of the ROM you added?