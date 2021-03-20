PPSSPP stopped working
Rpi 4, Recalbox 7.1.1
Today PPSSPP stopped working. Each time I try to run a game, there is the black recalbox screen with the pacman ghosts and nothing else happens. After 1 mn, I go back to the list of PSP games.
I have added a new game and thought the gamelist.xml was corrupted. I deleted it and recreated it but no success.
Any idea to fix this ?
Thanks,
@holmes I recommend using external software, such as Skraper or ARRM:
Thanks for your reply. However I do not understand how it can helps.
Do you suggest I remove all the media?
Do you suggest also to check the game files?
None of my psp game works any more.
@holmes You don't need to remove the media, you just need to update the gamelists correctly, corrupted gamelists can cause crashes, and you claim that you had a problem with the gamelist after adding a game.
Is that the solution? I can't guarantee, but this is one of the possibilities, I don't know what you changed, I don't believe that adding a game affects the others, so, let's try to discard the possibilities.
Is only the PSP having problems? Are the other systems working correctly?
Are you using the default theme?
Are you running on a 4k TV?
If you delete the new game, do the others work?
Did you check the format of the ROM you added?
Thanks for your suggestions.
I solved the issue through a reinstallation.
Means I had somehow corrupted somethings.