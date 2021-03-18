Bit of help needed with GPi case!

Hi folks, hope you're all doing well.

Decided to try the latest Recalbox on my GPi case. Haven't used it in ages, but wow what a fantastic OS! Absolutely stunning and running very nicely. Brilliant that it works right out of the box with no real tweaking needed. Only occasional bugs with the UI, but that's not why I'm here.

While it largely runs really well I notice that for some reason Atari 2600 runs really poorly and is very slow. Is there anything that can be done about this? I had previously thought it was because my roms are zipped but unzipping them made no difference.

Also I have a PiFBA set from ages ago, and while most of them run well I can see the Capcom stuff runs in a squished aspect ratio. Again, is there anything I can do about that too?

Thanks for your help folks. Keep it rolling!