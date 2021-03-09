MAME/Retroarch bezel/overlay conversion tool
I've made a tool to converts MAME bezels to Retroarch overlays, so they can be used with any Libretro emulator, or Retroarch overlays to MAME bezels.
Download
Usage
Convert MAME bezels to RetroArch overlays
mame-bezel-converter.exe mtr --source path/to/mame/zips --output-roms output/roms --output-overlays output/overlay --template-game templates/game.cfg --template-overlay templates/overlay.cfg
--sourceis the path where you store your zip files containing your MAME bezels
--output-overlaysis where the png and overlay cfg files will be created
--output-romsis where rom cfg files will be created (where the screen dimensions are stored)
--template-gameis a template rom cfg that will be modified (a sample is provided)
--template-overlayis a template overlay cfg that will be modified (a sample is provided)
Convert RetroArch overlays to MAME bezels
mame-bezel-converter.exe rtm --source-roms path/to/rom/files --source-configs path/to/config/files --output path/to/output --template templates/default.lay --zip
--source-romsis the path to the rom cfg (the .zip.cfg files)
--source-configsis the path to the folder where the cfg files are located
--outputis where the MAME bezels will be created
--templateis the template for the lay file that will be modified (a sample is provided)
--zipzips the result (otherwise it just creates a folder)
Common parameters
--overwriteto overwrite existing files
--scan-bezelto scan transparent pixels in the images instead of relying on the cfg/lay files
--debug path/to/debugto see the result of the conversion (it creates an image with a red square where the screen will be)
--margin 10to add or remove a 10px margin (positive value to crop a bit of the screen)
--threads 4to use 4 threads
It works under Windows x64/ARM64, Linux x64/ARM64, and Mac OS x64.
