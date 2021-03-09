MAME/Retroarch bezel/overlay conversion tool

  1. Home
  • cosmo0

    I've made a tool to converts MAME bezels to Retroarch overlays, so they can be used with any Libretro emulator, or Retroarch overlays to MAME bezels.

    Download

    Download the latest release

    Usage

    Convert MAME bezels to RetroArch overlays

    mame-bezel-converter.exe mtr --source path/to/mame/zips --output-roms output/roms --output-overlays output/overlay --template-game templates/game.cfg --template-overlay templates/overlay.cfg

    • --source is the path where you store your zip files containing your MAME bezels
    • --output-overlays is where the png and overlay cfg files will be created
    • --output-roms is where rom cfg files will be created (where the screen dimensions are stored)
    • --template-game is a template rom cfg that will be modified (a sample is provided)
    • --template-overlay is a template overlay cfg that will be modified (a sample is provided)

    Convert RetroArch overlays to MAME bezels

    mame-bezel-converter.exe rtm --source-roms path/to/rom/files --source-configs path/to/config/files --output path/to/output --template templates/default.lay --zip

    • --source-roms is the path to the rom cfg (the .zip.cfg files)
    • --source-configs is the path to the folder where the cfg files are located
    • --output is where the MAME bezels will be created
    • --template is the template for the lay file that will be modified (a sample is provided)
    • --zip zips the result (otherwise it just creates a folder)

    Common parameters

    • --overwrite to overwrite existing files
    • --scan-bezel to scan transparent pixels in the images instead of relying on the cfg/lay files
    • --debug path/to/debug to see the result of the conversion (it creates an image with a red square where the screen will be)
    • --margin 10 to add or remove a 10px margin (positive value to crop a bit of the screen)
    • --threads 4 to use 4 threads

    It works under Windows x64/ARM64, Linux x64/ARM64, and Mac OS x64.

    0
  • cosmo0

    I have no idea why I can't edit my post?

    0
  paradadf
    
    
    
    
    

    @cosmo0 hi! It is a measure because we have had many users that have erased valuable information on their posts and changed it for inappropiate content because they weren't happy with something or just trying to be funny. I just added the compatibility at the bottom.

    0
  • cosmo0

    @paradadf Ok so I'll need to be careful to not forget anything when creating posts. Thanks.

    0
