Daphne not working on 7.1.1 (RPI4)??

  clkgames

    Hi there It's me again and this time I am having issues with Daphne.
    I cannot get any game to run..

    Example:
    Space Ace

    • ace.zip inside ROM folder;

    • folder: ace.daphne, size: 2.32GB ;

    • command file: ace.commands;

    Content of ace.commands:

    -bank 0 00000000 -bank 1 00000001

    Game won't run.

    I had the same rom set running flawlesly on Dragon Blaze 6.1.

    is there a known issue with 7.1.1 or is it just happening to me?

    Thanks

  lmerckx
    Revisor

    Hello @clkgames.

    No, Daphne runs without problems on Recalbox 7.1.1 on RPI4.
    I use the same ROMs and images than in previous versions.

    But, note that, I had some problems with my SSD disk.
    Don't know if it's general to my disk or PI, but I had some slowness on some games.
    For Daphne, some games (not all) simply freezed after some seconds (only video, not sound). When I came back to an HDD disk, the problem disappeared.

    What is your problem exactly ? The game doesn't start and it returns to the Emulation Station, or something else ?

  lmerckx
    Revisor

    Also note, that the blinking problem which appears on some platforms (XU4 and PC - depending on the video card) should be solved (by vanfanel).

    I will propose a patch soon for next version of Recalbox.

  clkgames

    @lmerckx thank you, I tried deleting all games and copying them back. No deal.

    The problem is, no matter what games I choose to run, I get a black screen and get back to game selection screen. I have tried several other games and I don’t understand what is going on...

