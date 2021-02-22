Daphne not working on 7.1.1 (RPI4)??

Hello @clkgames.

No, Daphne runs without problems on Recalbox 7.1.1 on RPI4.

I use the same ROMs and images than in previous versions.

But, note that, I had some problems with my SSD disk.

Don't know if it's general to my disk or PI, but I had some slowness on some games.

For Daphne, some games (not all) simply freezed after some seconds (only video, not sound). When I came back to an HDD disk, the problem disappeared.

What is your problem exactly ? The game doesn't start and it returns to the Emulation Station, or something else ?