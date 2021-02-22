Daphne not working on 7.1.1 (RPI4)??
clkgames
Hi there It's me again and this time I am having issues with Daphne.
I cannot get any game to run..
Example:
Space Ace
ace.zip inside ROM folder;
folder: ace.daphne, size: 2.32GB ;
command file: ace.commands;
Content of ace.commands:
-bank 0 00000000 -bank 1 00000001
Game won't run.
I had the same rom set running flawlesly on Dragon Blaze 6.1.
is there a known issue with 7.1.1 or is it just happening to me?
Thanks
lmerckx
Hello @clkgames.
No, Daphne runs without problems on Recalbox 7.1.1 on RPI4.
I use the same ROMs and images than in previous versions.
But, note that, I had some problems with my SSD disk.
Don't know if it's general to my disk or PI, but I had some slowness on some games.
For Daphne, some games (not all) simply freezed after some seconds (only video, not sound). When I came back to an HDD disk, the problem disappeared.
What is your problem exactly ? The game doesn't start and it returns to the Emulation Station, or something else ?
lmerckx
Also note, that the blinking problem which appears on some platforms (XU4 and PC - depending on the video card) should be solved (by vanfanel).
I will propose a patch soon for next version of Recalbox.
clkgames
@lmerckx thank you, I tried deleting all games and copying them back. No deal.
The problem is, no matter what games I choose to run, I get a black screen and get back to game selection screen. I have tried several other games and I don’t understand what is going on...