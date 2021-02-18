Overclocking "How to"??

I have a few different Raspberry Pis, so I figured I'd turn one into a Recalbox.

I'm running it on a Pi 400.

I usually overclock my RPis, by editing the /boot/config.txt file, but that doesn't seem to be working on Recalbox. For one, it says it can't write to the file. Once I got past that, I'm not seeing an change in CPU speed with "watch -n 2 vcgencmd measure_clock arm"

Do I edit "recalbox-config.txt" instead?

What am I missing here? I've search, but haven't been able to find a good "How to" for OCing Recalbox.