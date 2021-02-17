Display Port Output Lenovo Thinkpad T420S
radiskull
Hi community,
First of all thank you for your work. Installation on my spare Lenovo Thinkpad T420S was a breeze and everything works...except plugging it into my TV using a Display Port to HDMI Cable
Observed behavior:
- Plug in T420S, TV registers HDMI connection
- Boot System
- TV recognizes T420S, starts to display boot process
- Integrated display shows boot process
- Integrated display and TV show different Recalbox boot videos
- Integrated display jumps into ES, TV goes blank
When I connect via SSH xrandr --lsitmonitors only shows one monitor.
I wanted to set the screen and preferred resolution in recalbox.conf. Do you have any tips for me how to get this solved or where to investigate this further?
Regards
radi
Zing Global moderator Translator
@radiskull Read this:
radiskull
@Zing: I just saw your post, thanks for the hint. Amazing how fast you get help in this community!
I tried some configurations using xrandr today and got it somehow to work.
I used display HDMI1 and set it to "preferred" mode. I then got an output on my TV (ES UI). However, it got only displayed in about 2 third of the screen (upper left corner, rest of screen is black).
When I start a game though, it is displayed on the whole screen.
Are there any additional configurations to "scale" ES UI?
Additional Info: Got the same result when connecting to a LCD display.
Zing Global moderator Translator
@radiskull I think this is what you are looking for: