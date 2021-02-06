Show recalbox running on Dell E6420 laptop to Projector/tv using HDMI

@Zing First of all, thank you very much for your swift response.

I must say that you guys did an amazing job with recalbox.

I tried as you suggested and managed to find the names. I tried it first via VGA1 connected with VGA cable to external screen.

I booted the computer and closed the laptop screen. It was showing everything else on the external monitor but it eventually moved back to the laptop screen. The external monitor showed "no signal"

The same went for my tv. The recalbox showed that it was connected to HDMI1. I adjusted the config file and rebooted.

Then same as above and eventually no signal on TV screen.

Any thoughts?

I have gone to share\system\Recalbox. conf and edited as follow:

Prefered external screen retrieved from ssh : xrandr

;system.externalscreen.prefered=HDMI1

Force selected external screen to resolution ex : 1920x1080

;system.externalscreen.forceresolution=1920x1080