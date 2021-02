Show recalbox running on Dell E6420 laptop to Projector/tv using HDMI

Hi all,

I had a look at this article.

Re: Recalbox 7 laptop switch external screen function x86_64

I tried editing the file on windows10 computer.

I entered several options where it shows HDMI2 below. I tried HDMI, HDMI1 (Using HDMI cable) and VGA (using VGA cable)

Prefered external screen retrieved from ssh : xrandr

system.externalscreen.prefered=HDMI2

Force selected external screen to resolution ex : 1920x1080

system.externalscreen.forceresolution=1920x1080

I get the boot bit of recal showing on external screen but then I see "No signal" and then the screen on my laptop screen shows the recalbox.

Any help would be much appreciated.

Thank you.