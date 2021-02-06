  1. Home
  2. International
  3. Troubleshooting
  4. Recalbox General
  5. Show recalbox running on Dell E6420 laptop to Projector/tv using HDMI

Show recalbox running on Dell E6420 laptop to Projector/tv using HDMI

recalbox 3181 hdmi 189 show 27 running 25 laptop 24 dell 12 e6420 1 projectortv 1
Log in to reply
 

Want to support us ?

318
Online

81.7k
Users

22.4k
Topics

162.1k
Posts