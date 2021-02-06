Show recalbox running on Dell E6420 laptop to Projector/tv using HDMI
-
Hi all,
I had a look at this article.
Re: Recalbox 7 laptop switch external screen function x86_64
I tried editing the file on windows10 computer.
I entered several options where it shows HDMI2 below. I tried HDMI, HDMI1 (Using HDMI cable) and VGA (using VGA cable)
Prefered external screen retrieved from ssh : xrandr
system.externalscreen.prefered=HDMI2
Force selected external screen to resolution ex : 1920x1080
system.externalscreen.forceresolution=1920x1080
I get the boot bit of recal showing on external screen but then I see "No signal" and then the screen on my laptop screen shows the recalbox.
Any help would be much appreciated.
Thank you.
-
Zing Global moderator Translator
@sirxnad You need to access Recalbox in SSH and use the xrandr command, to find out what is the "name" that identifies your screen, and what is the ideal resolution for it.
See these tutorials:
- https://recalbox.gitbook.io/documentation/tutorials/video/display-configuration/configure-an-external-display-x86-x86_64
- https://recalbox.gitbook.io/documentation/v/francais/tutoriels/systeme/acces/acces-root-via-terminal
- https://recalbox.gitbook.io/documentation/v/francais/tutoriels/systeme/acces/acces-reseau-via-winscp
- https://recalbox.gitbook.io/documentation/v/francais/tutoriels/systeme/acces/acceder-a-une-partition-en-ecriture
-
@Zing First of all, thank you very much for your swift response.
I must say that you guys did an amazing job with recalbox.
I tried as you suggested and managed to find the names. I tried it first via VGA1 connected with VGA cable to external screen.
I booted the computer and closed the laptop screen. It was showing everything else on the external monitor but it eventually moved back to the laptop screen. The external monitor showed "no signal"
The same went for my tv. The recalbox showed that it was connected to HDMI1. I adjusted the config file and rebooted.
Then same as above and eventually no signal on TV screen.
Any thoughts?
I have gone to share\system\Recalbox. conf and edited as follow:
Prefered external screen retrieved from ssh : xrandr
;system.externalscreen.prefered=HDMI1
Force selected external screen to resolution ex : 1920x1080
;system.externalscreen.forceresolution=1920x1080
-
I have figured it out and its working now.
I will post the solution later or rather what was wrong