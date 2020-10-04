Recalbox 7 laptop switch external screen function x86_64

  1. Home
  • terri123

    Hello
    where can i find this option?
    in changelog is written
    "Add laptop switch external screen function only for x86_64 x86"

    On Recalbox 6.1.1 this was not a problem it automatic mirroed the screen to the HDMI Port. But now on Recalbox 7 it output a video signal until the boot video end and then nothing.

    I can activate the HDMI output by this command via SSH
    xrandr --output HDMI2 --mode 1920x1080 --primary --output eDP1 --off

    But i do not want to ssh into the Recalbox everytime i reboot.

    I tried to build a custom.sh in recalbox/share/system/ with this content

    #!/bin/bash
    echo 500 > /sys/class/backlight/intel_backlight/brightness
    time -p sleep 10
    xrandr --output HDMI2 --mode 1920x1080

    After a reboot the screen brightness goes up but the video does not output to HDMI.

    Any one know a good solution for that?

  • terri123

    I found a way for me that it automatic change the display output when a HDMI cable is connectet and i do a reboot or a normal boot.

    I just changed something in this file

    /recalbox/share/system/recalbox.conf

    I changed this

    ## Prefered external screen retrieved from ssh : xrandr
;system.externalscreen.prefered=
## Force selected external screen to resolution ex : 1920x1080
;system.externalscreen.forceresolution=

    to this

    ## Prefered external screen retrieved from ssh : xrandr
system.externalscreen.prefered=HDMI2
## Force selected external screen to resolution ex : 1920x1080
system.externalscreen.forceresolution=1920x1080

    This is working nice for me.

    Maybe it will help someone

    But i could not find the switch function that is called in the changelog
    ("Add laptop switch external screen function only for x86_64 x86")

  • Zeke

    Thank you @terri123, I didn't have time to saerch that but I needed it to stop connecting and disconnecting my Monitors / TV 🙂

  • davidb2111
    Developer
    Team

    Hi @terri123

    Nice trick! thanks for sharing.
    I'll take a look at the documentation and check for this.

    David

