Recalbox 7 laptop switch external screen function x86_64
terri123 last edited by
Hello
where can i find this option?
in changelog is written
"Add laptop switch external screen function only for x86_64 x86"
On Recalbox 6.1.1 this was not a problem it automatic mirroed the screen to the HDMI Port. But now on Recalbox 7 it output a video signal until the boot video end and then nothing.
I can activate the HDMI output by this command via SSH
xrandr --output HDMI2 --mode 1920x1080 --primary --output eDP1 --off
But i do not want to ssh into the Recalbox everytime i reboot.
I tried to build a custom.sh in recalbox/share/system/ with this content
#!/bin/bash
echo 500 > /sys/class/backlight/intel_backlight/brightness
time -p sleep 10
xrandr --output HDMI2 --mode 1920x1080
After a reboot the screen brightness goes up but the video does not output to HDMI.
Any one know a good solution for that?
terri123 last edited by acris
I found a way for me that it automatic change the display output when a HDMI cable is connectet and i do a reboot or a normal boot.
I just changed something in this file
/recalbox/share/system/recalbox.conf
I changed this
## Prefered external screen retrieved from ssh : xrandr ;system.externalscreen.prefered= ## Force selected external screen to resolution ex : 1920x1080 ;system.externalscreen.forceresolution=
to this
## Prefered external screen retrieved from ssh : xrandr system.externalscreen.prefered=HDMI2 ## Force selected external screen to resolution ex : 1920x1080 system.externalscreen.forceresolution=1920x1080
This is working nice for me.
Maybe it will help someone
But i could not find the
switch functionthat is called in the changelog
("Add laptop switch external screen function only for x86_64 x86")
Zeke last edited by
Thank you @terri123, I didn't have time to saerch that but I needed it to stop connecting and disconnecting my Monitors / TV
davidb2111
Hi @terri123
Nice trick! thanks for sharing.
I'll take a look at the documentation and check for this.
David