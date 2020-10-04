Recalbox 7 laptop switch external screen function x86_64

Hello

where can i find this option?

in changelog is written

"Add laptop switch external screen function only for x86_64 x86"

On Recalbox 6.1.1 this was not a problem it automatic mirroed the screen to the HDMI Port. But now on Recalbox 7 it output a video signal until the boot video end and then nothing.

I can activate the HDMI output by this command via SSH

xrandr --output HDMI2 --mode 1920x1080 --primary --output eDP1 --off

But i do not want to ssh into the Recalbox everytime i reboot.

I tried to build a custom.sh in recalbox/share/system/ with this content

#!/bin/bash

echo 500 > /sys/class/backlight/intel_backlight/brightness

time -p sleep 10

xrandr --output HDMI2 --mode 1920x1080

After a reboot the screen brightness goes up but the video does not output to HDMI.

Any one know a good solution for that?