Ports Quake Trouble in Recalbox 7

I found a temporary way to add and run Quake from the general list. You need to create a folder for the new port. For example "quak" . Copy pak0.pak from \ports\Quake\id1 folder. After scanning pak0 will appear in the list. And it can run normally. But if you rename it to Quake in xml, the system freezes when accessing such a line. Therefore, I add an unreadable Cyrillic character to the name in xml. In my case it is Quakeф and you can see it in the list as Quake.

These are temporary crutches. I would like the system to work without them.