Ports Quake Trouble in Recalbox 7
-
mkoff last edited by
After adding addons for Potrs Quake1, Quake itself is no longer shown in the list. But in the XML file it is present. Interestingly, if there are no add-ons, then Quake itself works fine. How to show both Quake and its addons in the list? So far, it turns out either Quake or addons.
-
mkoff last edited by mkoff
I found a temporary way to add and run Quake from the general list. You need to create a folder for the new port. For example "quak" . Copy pak0.pak from \ports\Quake\id1 folder. After scanning pak0 will appear in the list. And it can run normally. But if you rename it to Quake in xml, the system freezes when accessing such a line. Therefore, I add an unreadable Cyrillic character to the name in xml. In my case it is Quakeф and you can see it in the list as Quake.
These are temporary crutches. I would like the system to work without them.
-
Zing Global moderator Translator
@mkoff I think your problem is related to a bug already mentioned here on the forum:
https://forum.recalbox.com/topic/21810/quake-en-recalbox-7
Apparently there is not much information about this (there are probably very few users trying to run Quake on PORTS (I only had DOS, for example).
But of course it should work, apparently it is a bug, you can open an issue:
https://gitlab.com/recalbox/recalbox/-/issues