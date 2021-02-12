No sound through hdmi (from pc to tv)

Hello, first off all I would like to thank you all for your help and for this amazing project.

I installed 2 days ago recalbox to a usb drive which i am running from a computer. I used a official image from the website x86 version for pc. Installed the image on the usb pen 64 gb and booted to it. Everything went perfectly. Loaded games all fine.

Problem is I get no sound to my tv. I searched in many many posts in this forum for help. I did find some random comment saying i could go into the retroarch menu inside of a game and try to mess arround with audio settings in there which i did successfully and I now have sound in game. Great!

Good to point out I also get sound in kodi no problem.

Problem is, In the main screen of recalbox I dont get sound at all. I did find some random comment talking about a problem with nvidia graphics card "incompatibility"??. I do have a nvidia graphics card in this pc. My hdmi options are only hdmi 0 (Trying a different pc with different graphics card on the SAME tv, the sound worked perfectly)

So my question is: is recalbox actually not compatible with my nvidia graphics card and there is no fix to it and I should just let it go or is there something I can do?

Thank you very much and sorry for writing so much, I just wanted to be sure you could understand my problem.

Hoping for an answer!

Gui