AFTER 4 REBOOTS, NOT AUDIO WORKING
Hello!
I always have had a lot of troubles with audio output since 7.x.x versions, but I "solved" it connecting the speakers to the audio jack connector instead of HDMI (Display Port) audio out... and I can hear my games, so nothing important
A few days ago, I made a fresh install of RB 7.1.1... Everything worked fine (network, games, bios, audio...) but, suddenly, audio stopped working. After a few hours checking configs I surrended, no way to hear sound.
Ok, no problem, let's start again... I have made a (another) fresh install of RB 7.1.1 x86_64 and when I have rebooted 4 times in 5 minutes (for configuring system languaje, WIFI...) SOUND HAS STOPPED AGAIN!!!
It has no sense for me, I don't understand why reason everything works fine but in a few reboots it has stopped.
By the way, I have tried to solve audio output, but I can't create asound.conf at /etc (I have readed and followed all forum threads). If I reboot, asound.conf have dessapear!
Any help please will be welcome, I am getting mad!
Hello @cookie_monster ,
did you try this? --> https://forum.recalbox.com/topic/22614/no-sound-over-hdmi
I play almost every day and I don't have any problem with the sound, after following the steps, that I wrote, of course...
Regards.
@Dekiste, thanks for your response. Of course I have readed and followed every step you said, but since 7.x.x I have no sound throught HDMI output.
If I connect SSH and I create asound.conf in /etc, and reboot, the file is deleted by system.
In 7.0.1 I have not HDMI audio, but I connect audio jack and it worked properly. I have been playing 15 days with no problem.
When I updated to 7.1.1, everything seems to be ok: wifi, controllers, roms, bios... but if I reboot 4 times the PC, the sound goes off.
I have tried a clean install today (again) but the problem appears again: no audio after 4 reboots.
I use a i5-8th gen, integrated audio and graphics... any idea?
Thanks for your time and efforts!
@cookie_monster I'm sorry, but I am not a linux expert...
I only followed the steps from this forum (in french) and it worked for me.
Im using an "old" Mini-ITX board from MSI, Model MS-9887, with an Intel core i5, 2nd Gen (64-bit). and it works without problems.
I have some from this boards, if someone from the Recalbox-Team want to "play" with it, I could send it for free, but with an Intel Celeron B810 , just send me a DM. Anyway the audio controller is the same.
@cookie_monster, It seems, that we have to wait for a new Recalbox release.
Regards.
Zing Global moderator Translator
@cookie_monster Have you tried, in the Emulationstation menu, change the audio output from AUTO to HDMI?