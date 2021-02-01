Default theme stretches on failed game launch
-
stigzler last edited by
Hi all,
I've started having a problem with themes when a games fails to launch. When I come back to Emulation Station, the theme is stretched beyond to bounds of the screen, meaning I can only see the bottom left of the screen. Restarting ES doesn't help, I have to reboot recalbox. Could anyone advise on how to stop this? m(aside from not having non-launching games)
log/messages:
Feb 1 11:42:47 RECALBOX authpriv.info dropbear[1455]: Exit before auth: Timeout before auth
emulationStation Log:
[2021/02/01 11:44:19.270] (INFO ) : Loading music /recalbox/share_init/system/.emulationstation/themes/recalbox-next/music/Recalbox Main Theme 07 - TETRIS - by djpostka.ogg [2021/02/01 11:44:19.291] (INFO ) : AudioManager: Theme music found (From theme folder). [2021/02/01 11:44:19.292] (INFO ) : Playing Recalbox Main Theme 07 - TETRIS - by djpostka [2021/02/01 11:44:37.270] (INFO ) : Launching game... [2021/02/01 11:44:37.270] (INFO ) : Set Sony PLAYSTATION(R)3 Controller for player 0 (default) [2021/02/01 11:44:37.270] (INFO ) : Configure emulators command : -p1index 0 -p1guid 050000004c0500006802000000800000 -p1name "Sony PLAYSTATION(R)3 Controller" -p1nbaxes 6 -p1nbhats 0 -p1nbbuttons 17 -p1devicepath /dev/input/event1 [2021/02/01 11:44:37.270] (INFO ) : Controllers config : -p1index 0 -p1guid 050000004c0500006802000000800000 -p1name "Sony PLAYSTATION(R)3 Controller" -p1nbaxes 6 -p1nbhats 0 -p1nbbuttons 17 -p1devicepath /dev/input/event1 [2021/02/01 11:44:37.271] (INFO ) : Shutting down SDL AUDIO [2021/02/01 11:44:37.788] (INFO ) : python /usr/lib/python2.7/site-packages/configgen/emulatorlauncher.pyc -p1index 0 -p1guid 050000004c0500006802000000800000 -p1name "Sony PLAYSTATION(R)3 Controller" -p1nbaxes 6 -p1nbhats 0 -p1nbbuttons 17 -p1devicepath /dev/input/event1 -system msx1 -rom /recalbox/share/roms/msx1/Night\ Knight\ \(Juan\ J.\ Martínez\).rom -emulator libretro -core bluemsx -ratio auto [2021/02/01 11:44:37.789] (INFO ) : No pad2keyb configuration. [2021/02/01 11:44:37.789] (INFO ) : [Hardware] Start in-game Hardware processes [2021/02/01 11:44:37.789] (INFO ) : [MQTT] Publishing to tcp://127.0.0.1:1883 from recalbox-emulationstation OK! [2021/02/01 11:44:38.823] (INFO ) : [Hardware] Start in-game Hardware processes [2021/02/01 11:44:38.824] (WARN!) : ...launch terminated with nonzero exit code 1! [2021/02/01 11:44:38.824] (INFO ) : Creating surface... [2021/02/01 11:44:38.825] (INFO ) : [MQTT] Publishing to tcp://127.0.0.1:1883 from recalbox-emulationstation OK! [2021/02/01 11:44:38.833] (INFO ) : [Video] Resolution: 1920,1080 [2021/02/01 11:44:38.840] (INFO ) : Created window successfully. [2021/02/01 11:44:38.845] (INFO ) : Activating vertical sync' [2021/02/01 11:44:38.846] (INFO ) : Normal VSync' activated. [2021/02/01 11:44:38.846] (INFO ) : Checking available OpenGL extensions... [2021/02/01 11:44:38.847] (INFO ) : ARB_texture_non_power_of_two: MISSING [2021/02/01 11:44:39.079] (INFO ) : Loaded 21 configuration entries for device Sony PLAYSTATION(R)3 Controller [2021/02/01 11:44:39.079] (WARN!) : Added joystick Sony PLAYSTATION(R)3 Controller (GUID: 050000004c0500006802000000800000, Instance ID: 5, Device Index: 0, Axis: 6, Hats: 0, Buttons: 17) [2021/02/01 11:44:39.890] (INFO ) : SDL AUDIO Initialized [2021/02/01 11:44:39.891] (INFO ) : Loading music /recalbox/share_init/system/.emulationstation/themes/recalbox-next/music/Recalbox Main Theme 02 - by machette.ogg [2021/02/01 11:44:39.892] (INFO ) : AudioManager: Theme music found (From theme folder). [2021/02/01 11:44:39.892] (INFO ) : Playing Recalbox Main Theme 02 - by machette [2021/02/01 11:44:40.039] (INFO ) : [MQTT] Publishing to tcp://127.0.0.1:1883 from recalbox-emulationstation OK! [2021/02/01 11:44:40.060] (INFO ) : Reinitialize because of joystick added/removed. [2021/02/01 11:44:40.329] (INFO ) : Loaded 21 configuration entries for device Sony PLAYSTATION(R)3 Controller [2021/02/01 11:44:40.329] (WARN!) : Added joystick Sony PLAYSTATION(R)3 Controller (GUID: 050000004c0500006802000000800000, Instance ID: 6, Device Index: 0, Axis: 6, Hats: 0, Buttons: 17)
-
Zing Global moderator Translator
@stigzler What is your hardware?
What's your version of Recalbox (say the version, don't say "the last one")?
Did you build your Recalbox yourself, or download a ready-made image from the internet, or did you buy everything ready?
-
stigzler last edited by
Hi Zing
Raspberry Pi 3 b+
Version 7.1.1-Reloaded
Installed via RaspberryPi Imager
Video of the problem:
It's not just on MSX, it's also on C64 and others, I'm sure.