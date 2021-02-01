Default theme stretches on failed game launch

Hi all,

I've started having a problem with themes when a games fails to launch. When I come back to Emulation Station, the theme is stretched beyond to bounds of the screen, meaning I can only see the bottom left of the screen. Restarting ES doesn't help, I have to reboot recalbox. Could anyone advise on how to stop this? m(aside from not having non-launching games)

log/messages:

Feb 1 11:42:47 RECALBOX authpriv.info dropbear[1455]: Exit before auth: Timeout before auth

emulationStation Log: