Hiding consoles by deleting roms not working

So, I'm trying to hide some consoles that I'm not interested it by removing the games/roms.

I tried this 3 ways: Thru the web interface, thru, winSCP and thru the Recalbox UI.

After a reboot, they all come back. If I update gamelist, (thru the menu) they disappear.

But rebooting makes them all reappear.

I've tried to hide the games but they reappear with a reboot.

I've tried removing the gamelist.xml from each rom folder but it's read only. I've tried commenting all the consoles I do not want in the es_systems.cfg file but it's read only and I can't figure out how to get it to be read/write.

Anyone know how to get an install of Recalbox without all these "free" roms or what I'm doing wrong?

thanks