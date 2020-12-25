Hiding consoles by deleting roms not working
Sardu
So, I'm trying to hide some consoles that I'm not interested it by removing the games/roms.
I tried this 3 ways: Thru the web interface, thru, winSCP and thru the Recalbox UI.
After a reboot, they all come back. If I update gamelist, (thru the menu) they disappear.
But rebooting makes them all reappear.
I've tried to hide the games but they reappear with a reboot.
I've tried removing the gamelist.xml from each rom folder but it's read only. I've tried commenting all the consoles I do not want in the es_systems.cfg file but it's read only and I can't figure out how to get it to be read/write.
Anyone know how to get an install of Recalbox without all these "free" roms or what I'm doing wrong?
thanks
Claudio Cortes
I have same problem. I copied from "/recalbox/share_init/system/.emulationstation/es_systems.cfg" to "/recalbox/share/system/.emulationstation/es_systems.cfg" and modified the copied file, deleting extensions that I wan't to see (in x68000 I only want to see m3u files). I reset, but doesn't work, I still viewing various dim files and corresponding m3u files in the game list. It's right my procedure, or I'm wrong in some step?