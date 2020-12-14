Recalbox 7.1.1 can't run on Pi4.
dokaponking
Recalbox 7.1.1 can't run on Pi4. Black screen.
robmcc83
@dokaponking your not going to get much help with that little information provided!
robmcc83
@dokaponking try reading this first
Read me before posting
Then I'm sure someone will be along to help but just to clarify recalbox 7.1.1 can run on pi4 because I use it and I'm sure many others do.
Scavy Global moderator
@dokaponking hello,
I'm running a pi4 with recalbox 7.1.1... and it works. I may be a magician or a sorcerer ?