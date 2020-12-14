  1. Home
  2. International
  3. Troubleshooting
  4. Recalbox General
  5. Recalbox 7.1.1 can't run on Pi4.

Recalbox 7.1.1 can't run on Pi4.

recalbox 3075 cant 121 pi4 49 run 43 7.1.1 20
Log in to reply
 

Want to support us ?

228
Online

80.7k
Users

21.8k
Topics

159.1k
Posts