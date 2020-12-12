Trouble with splash screen (resolution ?)
Hello everyone,
I have a trouble regarding recalbox loading.
Indeed, while recalbox is loading, there are funny splash screen videos before ES starts.
It works well on my old 19" DVI screen (pluged with a HDMI to DVI plug converter), I can see splash screen (short videos).
But it doesn't work properly with my other 19" LCD screens with only VGA plugs (pluged with a HDML to VGA plug converter).
I tried with a viewsonic one and a acer one. Both have the same issue :
- Screens are displaying recalbox black screens when power one (with a white blinking command cursor).
- Then switch on splash screens (but no display) and screens monitors are displaying error messages. For Viewsonic : "Out of Range". For Acer : "Frequencies are not supported".
- Then ES version and progress bar
- Then Recalbox is up
I'm using recalbox 7.1 on a Raspberry Pi 4, 64 GB SD Card.
Do you have any idea of the reason of issues on splash screens ? Is it the result of a bad screen configuration in config.txt or recalbox.txt ?
Thanks for your help.
@MadCow hi there. In config.txt add :
#video mode DMT hdmi_group=2 #1280x1024 60 hdmi_mode=35
and in recalbox.conf
global.videomode=DMT 35 HDMI
should work