  5. Trouble with splash screen (resolution ?)

  • MadCow

    Hello everyone,

    I have a trouble regarding recalbox loading.
    Indeed, while recalbox is loading, there are funny splash screen videos before ES starts.

    It works well on my old 19" DVI screen (pluged with a HDMI to DVI plug converter), I can see splash screen (short videos).

    But it doesn't work properly with my other 19" LCD screens with only VGA plugs (pluged with a HDML to VGA plug converter).
    I tried with a viewsonic one and a acer one. Both have the same issue :

    • Screens are displaying recalbox black screens when power one (with a white blinking command cursor).
    • Then switch on splash screens (but no display) and screens monitors are displaying error messages. For Viewsonic : "Out of Range". For Acer : "Frequencies are not supported".
    • Then ES version and progress bar
    • Then Recalbox is up

    I'm using recalbox 7.1 on a Raspberry Pi 4, 64 GB SD Card.

    Do you have any idea of the reason of issues on splash screens ? Is it the result of a bad screen configuration in config.txt or recalbox.txt ?

    Thanks for your help.

    0 ian57 1 Reply
  • ian57
    Staff
    Developer
    Global moderator
    Creator
    Team

    @MadCow hi there. In config.txt add :

    #video mode DMT
hdmi_group=2
#1280x1024 60
hdmi_mode=35

    and in recalbox.conf

    global.videomode=DMT 35 HDMI

    should work

