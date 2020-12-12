Trouble with splash screen (resolution ?)

Hello everyone,

I have a trouble regarding recalbox loading.

Indeed, while recalbox is loading, there are funny splash screen videos before ES starts.

It works well on my old 19" DVI screen (pluged with a HDMI to DVI plug converter), I can see splash screen (short videos).

But it doesn't work properly with my other 19" LCD screens with only VGA plugs (pluged with a HDML to VGA plug converter).

I tried with a viewsonic one and a acer one. Both have the same issue :

Screens are displaying recalbox black screens when power one (with a white blinking command cursor).

Then switch on splash screens (but no display) and screens monitors are displaying error messages. For Viewsonic : "Out of Range". For Acer : "Frequencies are not supported".

Then ES version and progress bar

Then Recalbox is up

I'm using recalbox 7.1 on a Raspberry Pi 4, 64 GB SD Card.

Do you have any idea of the reason of issues on splash screens ? Is it the result of a bad screen configuration in config.txt or recalbox.txt ?

Thanks for your help.