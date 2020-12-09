Problem transferring big ROMs by using SMB

Hi,

Hope you are doing well and thanks to the team for great new Recalbox 7!

I've just done a fresh installation to migrate from 6.1.1. Everything fine so far, except one small issue i want to report:

When copying large ROMs to SD card using SMB share, process runs into an error immedately without transferring just 1 Byte. I have to skip affected file and Windows 10 (latest version) will continue with next, smaller ROMs without any proble. It seems problem occures with files > 1 GB only!

I have no explanation for that, maybe you have an idea? In past I was able to copy same large ROMs by using SMB.

It's not a big deal to me. As a workaround, I use SCP and here file transfer of files > 1 GB works like a charm.

Just wanted to report it so it may be fixed if it's a general problem.

You can find details of my config in signature. I'm using just the internal SD card, also for roms to keep the system stylish and compact. And the Box is connected by (stable) WiFi. So nothing special at all.

Thanks!