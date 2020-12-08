RPI3b - recablox 7.1.1 - FBNeo
Hello, how are you?
I have a problem with some games in FBneo.
Games who play well in 6.1.1 and i dont know what happend in the new version, but i play so slow.
I have this problems in red earth, and street fighter 3 (all versions).
If it possible to change the core?
It a good idea back to 6.1.1 in my rpi3b ?
Thanks a lot!
Hello @FrankieS
fbneo core is 1.0.0x please upadate your romset with dat/xml file in
/bios/fbneoand clrmamepro
@acris said in RPI3b - recablox 7.1.1 - FBNeo:
1.0.0x
Hello @acris , thanks !
I have this files in /bios/fbneo
FinalBurn Neo (ClrMame Pro XML, Arcade only)
FinalBurn Neo (ClrMame Pro XML, Neogeo only)
i need to change something in this folder?
the files have the 0.2.97.44 version.
I install the clrmamepro program, but i dont know what i need to do with this.
Thanks again, sorry for the questions.
airdream
You can find a tutorial here :
https://recalbox.gitbook.io/tutorials/utility/rom-management/clrmamepro-tutorial
and here
https://recalbox.gitbook.io/tutorials/utility/rom-management/clrmamepro-tutorial-how-to-check-your-roms-versions
barbudreadmon
@FrankieS said in RPI3b - recablox 7.1.1 - FBNeo:
I have this problems in red earth, and street fighter 3 (all versions).
Afaik you need at least a rpi3b+ to play CPS3 games with FB (minimum rpi4 if you want widescreen modes of sfiii and sfiii2), emulation requirements for that system were significantly bumped in 2018 due to various fixes (was 6.1.1 using a version of FB that old ?). If you don't want to upgrade your hardware, maybe you can have those games playable again by overclocking your first-gen pi3 and/or using the frameskip core option.
@acris @airdream slowness in a FBNeo game can't be related to bad romsets, bad romsets = won't launch at all
Thank you !
Yes, im test with update romset, and have same issue, slowness.
In 6.1.1 this games works fine, i think that its a good idea back to this version, and i will change my hardware later :).
Thank all of you ! this is a great cominity !
@acris @airdream
barbudreadmon
@FrankieS said in RPI3b - recablox 7.1.1 - FBNeo:
In 6.1.1 this games works fine
Well, i guess they seem to work fine if you don't see all the glitches, there are dozens of them, just 2 from sfiii :
See how the planks are bending at the end ? Actually they are supposed to be straight like this :
Another one :
See the blue background ? Actually a building is supposed to be shown in that background, like this :
I think all CPS3 games benefitted a lot from last 2 years fixes, tbh some of those games could be considered unplayable without those fixes : in jojo/jojoba the second player couldn't even see his combo bar.
Hello @barbudreadmon
Yes its true, have glitches like you say.
But it was playable in rpi3b, today its so slow in 7.1.1, with a lot of sounds error.
I would like a better version for the 3b, i prefer latest version with good performance than new version with not playable games.
I really love recalbox, but i think 7.0 its too much for the rpi3b