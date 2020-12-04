[7.1.1] Error 0x8007045d when copying roms to NES folder
for any action in the nes folder I get an error
@turn7
you use share network to transfert your roms ?
enough space on your storage ?
@acris , yes, i use share network.
Web interface loads endlessly on the Nintendo Entertainment System folder. More than 40GB of free space. Others copy to other parks roms without problems
@turn7 Please do not use webmanager to upload roms, it is buggy ... use windows explorer instead.
@ian57,
with windows explorer problem. Can you tell me how to get around it? Error 0x8007045d