Recalbox 7.0.1 Fresh Install on Raspberry Pi 1 Stuck on Update Page and 100% CPU
-
LoneSt4r last edited by
Hello!
I have been a Recalbox user for many years now. I thought I should give 7.0.1 a try.
- Formatted the SD card
- Used "dd" on Linux to copy the image to the SD card
- Enlarged the partition to fill the whole SD card
First Issue
The boot sequence completed without a problem. However, after getting the "The system is up-to-date" notice, I have no way to click on OK to continue. I tried with a USB gamepad, a USB mouse, and a USB keyboard.
Is there any way to clear this screen and continue?
Second Issue
When I SSH into the Pi, I see the CPU is always running at 100% with the same process is always the top CPU user:
"python /usr/lib/python2.7/site-packages/configgen/emulatorlauncher.pyc"
- Clicking on "Launch Script" in the web GUI "Support" page results in a "Command failed" result.
- Clicking on "Stop ES" liberates the CPU.
- Clicking on "Restart ES" brings the CPU back to 100%.
- The Raspberry Pi has been running for 8 hours now, so it is no longer just a matter of waiting for the boot to settle.
I tried running the recalbox-support.sh script from SSH. This is what I get:
lspci: /sys/bus/pci/devices: No such file or directory ./recalbox/scripts/recalbox-support.sh: line 54: aplay: command not found ./recalbox/scripts/recalbox-support.sh: line 55: glxinfo: command not found ./recalbox/scripts/recalbox-support.sh: line 56: xrandr: command not found ./recalbox/scripts/recalbox-support.sh: line 57: xrandr: command not found ./recalbox/scripts/recalbox-support.sh: line 58: connmanctl: command not found ./recalbox/scripts/recalbox-support.sh: line 59: connmanctl: command not found BusyBox v1.31.1 (2020-10-16 08:14:33 CEST) multi-call binary. Usage: rm [-irf] FILE... Remove (unlink) FILEs -i Always prompt before removing -f Never prompt -R,-r Recurse evtest: No such file or directory device node not found error: failed to read gamecontrollerdb.txt: Invalid RWops gzip: write error: No space left on device Reporting zip creation failed
The obvious answer might be that the Raspberry Pi 1 is getting too old, but since this is to use with a CRT, I don't have much choice.
Does anyone have any idea what I could try to make this setup work?
Thanks!
-
Zing Global moderator Translator
@LoneSt4r Are you using the latest official version, or are you using a ready-made image from the internet?
Used "dd" on Linux to copy the image to the SD card
Unfortunately I don't know much about Linux, but, it's not just copying the official image to the SD card: you need to Flash it, using Etcher, or Rufus, or Raspberry pi Imager (I don't know the program and the Linux command for that ).
Enlarged the partition to fill the whole SD card
You do not need to expand any partitions: Do a flash, and after that, try to start Recalbox. The system will automatically create the SHARE partition as large as possible (the first boot takes the longest because of that, wait for the first boot until the end).
-
LoneSt4r last edited by
Thanks @Zing for your reply.
- I was using the latest official version from the official website.
- I was sure that using "dd" was OK since the files were on the SC card and the system booted OK.
- Enlarging the partition made sense to me, but it was the cause of my problems.
I can now see the new partitions were created and the CPU is behaving normally. Thanks!
I still have to adjust the CRT display and configure my gamepads which are still not working, but I should be able to fix those using the standard documentation.
Thanks for pointing me in the right direction!
-
@LoneSt4r said in Recalbox 7.0.1 Fresh Install on Raspberry Pi 1 Stuck on Update Page and 100% CPU:
Enlarging the partition made sense to me, but it was the cause of my problems.
you need to flash your microsd with dd command line, and launch recalbox first one.
because
the share is created during the 1st installation on the rest of the free space