Recalbox 7.0.1 Fresh Install on Raspberry Pi 1 Stuck on Update Page and 100% CPU

Hello!

I have been a Recalbox user for many years now. I thought I should give 7.0.1 a try.

Formatted the SD card

Used "dd" on Linux to copy the image to the SD card

Enlarged the partition to fill the whole SD card

First Issue

The boot sequence completed without a problem. However, after getting the "The system is up-to-date" notice, I have no way to click on OK to continue. I tried with a USB gamepad, a USB mouse, and a USB keyboard.

Is there any way to clear this screen and continue?

Second Issue

When I SSH into the Pi, I see the CPU is always running at 100% with the same process is always the top CPU user:

"python /usr/lib/python2.7/site-packages/configgen/emulatorlauncher.pyc"

Clicking on "Launch Script" in the web GUI "Support" page results in a "Command failed" result.

Clicking on "Stop ES" liberates the CPU.

Clicking on "Restart ES" brings the CPU back to 100%.

The Raspberry Pi has been running for 8 hours now, so it is no longer just a matter of waiting for the boot to settle.

I tried running the recalbox-support.sh script from SSH. This is what I get:

lspci: /sys/bus/pci/devices: No such file or directory ./recalbox/scripts/recalbox-support.sh: line 54: aplay: command not found ./recalbox/scripts/recalbox-support.sh: line 55: glxinfo: command not found ./recalbox/scripts/recalbox-support.sh: line 56: xrandr: command not found ./recalbox/scripts/recalbox-support.sh: line 57: xrandr: command not found ./recalbox/scripts/recalbox-support.sh: line 58: connmanctl: command not found ./recalbox/scripts/recalbox-support.sh: line 59: connmanctl: command not found BusyBox v1.31.1 (2020-10-16 08:14:33 CEST) multi-call binary. Usage: rm [-irf] FILE... Remove (unlink) FILEs -i Always prompt before removing -f Never prompt -R,-r Recurse evtest: No such file or directory device node not found error: failed to read gamecontrollerdb.txt: Invalid RWops gzip: write error: No space left on device Reporting zip creation failed

The obvious answer might be that the Raspberry Pi 1 is getting too old, but since this is to use with a CRT, I don't have much choice.

Does anyone have any idea what I could try to make this setup work?

Thanks!