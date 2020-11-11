  1. Home
  5. Under voltage detected

  • Fefo81

    Hi guys,
    It’s a few weeks I noticed a message when I turn on the recalbox.
    The message said: under voltage detected (on the top left of the screen). On the same time, there is also an icon of a thunderbolt (on the top right of the screen).
    Is it an issue with the power supply?

    Cheers

  • DacK

    @Fefo81 Most likely yes !

    Are you using a Nespi case with pi3 ? (it's a known issue with it)
    Anyway if not, it's probably your power supply indeed.

  • Fefo81

    @DacK Thanks for your reply. My case is the flirc. So it’s a power supply issue. I suppose I need to replace it, right?

  • Pitch64

    The power supply to use depends of the rpi used. It seems flirc have cases for rpi2/3/4. Which rpi are you using?

    You need to check if it's an official power supply. Having an official power supply should not display that thunderbolt.

  • Fefo81

    It’s not an official. I bought one with switch integrated.

