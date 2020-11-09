Mega Drive sound issue Recalbox 7.0.1
WSP77 last edited by WSP77
I've just made a fresh install of Recalbox 7.0.1 Reloaded, amazing improvment, but I've notice some Mega Drive sound issues. In Strets of Rage 1, for example, when we break the telephone cabins the sound is not right at all (I can't describe it).
I tried turning on Audio Filter and change Sound Quality, but no succes.
Others games has sound issues to, but in SOR 1 we can notice them more easily.
Any suggestions?
EDIT: Changed the core to GenesisplusGX, no more audio issues... But it would be great to know hou to solve the problem in Picodrive core.
Zing
@WSP77 See if it has anything to do with this:
https://forum.recalbox.com/topic/22078/raspberry-pi-crackling-stuttering-sound
airdream
I hope recalbox team set GenesisplusGX by default. (also for MS, SCD, GG)
Picodrive is too bad emulation, but the only way for 32X